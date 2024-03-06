Birbank presents exclusive campaign for “Yel çərşənbəsi”

A new campaign has started for customers who have owned Birbank Cashback Mastercard installment card through online channels (Birbank digital bank, birbank.az and kapitalbank.az websites) between 6-12 March 2024, will recieve an additional AZN 30 by making their first cashless transactions of 100 AZN or more in the “Electronics and household appliances” categories until April 1, 2024.

The earned amount will be credited to the customer's cashback account immediately after the payment. It should be noted that opportunities include installments, POS terminal, or online payments.

For more information: https://kbl.az/tlpv

