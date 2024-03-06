'Idman Bizdə' hosts former member of AFFA Executive Committee (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The next edition of "Idman Bizdə" was broadcast. The guest of the program this time was Yashar Seyidov, a former member of the AFFA Executive Committee and the current president of Dinamo, currently competing in the II League.

Seyidov addressed the main issues of Azerbaijani football and explained their potential solutions. He also discussed the upcoming leadership change at AFFA on April 2 and the potential benefits of the institution's impending new era.

To watch the full program, click on the video: