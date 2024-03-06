Baku hosts meeting of heads of delegations attending Artistic Gymnastics World Cup (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. A meeting of the heads of delegations who arrived in Baku to attend the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup has been held at the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports.

The Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will be held in the National Gymnastics Arena from March 7 through 10, with 67 countries represented.

Azerbaijan's men's artistic gymnastics team will be Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, Rasul Ahmadzade, Mansum Safarov, and Murad Agharzayev, while Nazanin Teymurova will compete in the women's artistic gymnastics.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel