Miguel Ángel Moratinos to attend XI Global Baku Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), is expected to attend the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"The Nizami Ganjani International Center (NGIC) is proud to have a strategic partnership with the UNAOC

to improve understanding and cooperation among peoples and nations," the NGIC wrote on its page on X in this regard.

Meanwhile, the XI Global Baku Forum, hosted by the NGIC, is scheduled to be held on March 14-16, 2024.

This event will bring together around 400 internationally renowned professionals, as well as previous and present world leaders, ministers, and Nobel laureates.

The last Global Baku Forum in March 2023 saw the participation of numerous countries and notable international organizations.

The event drew four presidents, two prime ministers, six speakers, and ministers, along with leaders from five UN organizations. Furthermore, there were 25 former presidents, 21 ex-prime ministers, and deputy foreign ministers from 23 countries in attendance. Some 360 representatives hailing from 61 countries were in attendance.