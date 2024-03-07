Baku National Gymnastics Arena provides marvelous ground conditions - Philippine coach

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The National Arena of Gymnastics in Baku has created marvelous conditions for athletes, the Philippine gymnastics coach Cliff Parks told Trend.

"Being in Baku for the first time, everything here is captivating, and the city brings to mind Dubai. The athlete facilities are excellent, especially at the National Gymnastics Arena, a fantastic sports complex hosting international competitions and facilitating successful training sessions. Ahead of the World Cup, the Philippine gymnasts were provided with dedicated time for on-site training," he said.

Parks expressed that artistic gymnastics is thriving in the Philippines, with a growing interest in the sport.

"Participating in the Baku World Cup will provide our gymnasts with valuable competitive experience and skills, inspiring them through the vibrant atmosphere," the Philippine coach added.

To note, the Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku (March 7–10). Representatives of 67 countries around the world take part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is represented in the men's artistic gymnastics by Nikita Simonov (rings), Ivan Tikhonov (pommel horse, vault, parallel bars, horizontal bar), Rasul Ahmadzade (pommel horse, parallel bars), Mansum Safarov (horizontal bar, floor exercise), Murad Agharzayev (floor exercise), and in women's artistic gymnastics by Nazanin Teymurova (vault, balance beam, floor exercise).

