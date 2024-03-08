Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation organizes competitions with high professionalism - Swedish coach

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation holds competitions in a highly professional manner, Swedish women's gymnastics coach Helena Andersson Melander told Trend.

"Coaches and athletes participating in competitions are comfortable in Baku. The staff of the Gymnastics Federation shows great attention to us. It is great that gymnasts can have podium training in Baku, it helps to get rid of stress and cope with excitement before the start," she said.

The coach, who has already visited the Azerbaijani capital twice in 2016 and again in 2019, said she enjoys taking walks around Baku.

"I took a stroll around the city, including a visit to the embankment," she added.

To note, the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup takes place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 7-10. Representatives of 67 countries take part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is represented by Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, Rasul Ahmedzade, Mansum Safarov, Murad Agarzayev in men's artistic gymnastics competitions and Nazanin Teymurova in women's artistic gymnastics competitions.

