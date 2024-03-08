OIC representative thanks Azerbaijan for hosting conference on tackling Islamophobia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) thanks Azerbaijan for hosting the conference, OIC Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs Yousef Aldobeay said during the international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan has taken significant steps against Islamophobia since last year, holding high-level events.

“Azerbaijan constantly reminds us that Islamophobia is unacceptable. Religious intolerance threatens global peace. The international community must take steps against this phenomenon.

Today, outstanding personalities and religious texts are insulted. We must take measures to prevent discrimination against Muslims,” the OIC representative added.

To note, an international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

