All participants of Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku motivated to win - Kazakh athlete

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. All participants of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku are motivated to win, Kazakh athlete Amina Khalimarden told Trend.

"The World Cup in Baku is a big start, so it's a bit nerve-wracking, but overall, the competition is going very smoothly. On the first day, I performed in the vault, and today, it's the floor exercise and the balance beam. My goal at the World Cup is to test out my new routine," she said.

According to her, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku provides excellent conditions for the athletes.

"The gymnastics arena is large, beautiful, and performing here is comfortable. During this visit, I haven't had the chance to explore the city yet. However, during my previous visit, I had the opportunity to see the city and taste dishes from the Azerbaijani national cuisine," the athlete noted.

Khalimarden added that there is strong competition at the World Cup in Baku, as participants strive to earn points for securing a spot in the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Artistic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in the National Gymnastics Arena from March 7 through 10, with 67 countries represented.

