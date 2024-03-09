Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku reveals winner in free exercises

Society Materials 9 March 2024
Jani Babayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Athlete Egor Sharamkov (neutral status) has taken first place with 14.933 points at the FIG World Cup competitions in artistic gymnastics in Baku, Trend reports.

The Japanese athlete Kazuki Minami ranked 2nd with 14.666 points, and Carlos Edriel Yulo, representing the Philippines, scored 14.366 points.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup from March 7 to 10. Athletes representing 67 countries are taking part in the competition.

