Azerbaijani judoka wins silver medal at Grand Prix tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Azerbaijani judoka Rashid Mamedaliyev won a silver medal at the Grand Prix tournament held in Linz, Austria, Trend reports.

The athlete, competing in the 73 kg weight category, lost in the final to the representative of Moldova Adil Osmanov.

Aitaj Gardashkhanly (63 kg), who entered the fight today, finished the competition without a medal.

Earlier other team members Gultaj Mamedalieva and Aidan Velieva (both 52 kg) also showed unsuccessful results.

Jamal Gamzathanov (+100 kg) will enter the fight on March 10.

568 athletes from 82 countries take part in the tournament.