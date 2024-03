BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Azerbaijani gymnasts have garnered 6 medals in the 11th Wawel International Trampoline and Tumbling Tournament in Krakow, Poland, Trend reports.

Adil Hajizade and Alexey Karatashov have won the tumbling gold medals while silver medals came from Mikhail Malkin and Khatai Humbatov and a bronze one from Bilal Gurbanov. Farhad Valiyev mounted the highest step on podium in the trampoline event.