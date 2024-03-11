Azerbaijan extradites arrested individuals to Uzbekistan at government's request

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The wanted persons arrested at the request of the Republic of Uzbekistan have been extradited to this country, Trend reports, referring to Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office.

Additionally, it was noted that the requests of the General Prosecutor's Office of Uzbekistan regarding the citizens of this country Shodiyev Shakhboz, born in 1989, and Satymboyev Shakhboz, born in 1997, were satisfied.

Accused in Uzbekistan of fraud, misappropriation of funds, forgery of official documents, and willful use of forged documents, Shodiyev, as well as Satymboyev, accused of committing fraud, illegally obtaining a passport and other important personal documents, were placed on an international wanted list. These persons were identified in 2023 in Azerbaijan and a measure of restraint in the form of remand in custody was chosen against them.

According to several international documents, decisions were taken on the extradition of the accused. Accompanied by a Special Convoy of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice, they were handed over to the requesting country.

