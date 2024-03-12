Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan hold event to sign education documents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Kasym-Jomart Tokayev attended a signing event for documents between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on March 11, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Science and Education told Trend.

During the ceremony, Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev and Minister of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan Sayasat Nurbek signed a "protocol on amendments to the agreement on cooperation in the field of education between the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan dated April 3, 2017."

"As per the protocol, the involved parties intend to exchange students annually across various programs: three individuals for bachelor's degree programs, five for master's degree programs, two for doctoral degree programs, two for basic (basic higher) medical education programs, and two for residency programs.

Kazakhstan has agreed to facilitate the training of five individuals in disciplines such as information and communication technology, engineering, processing, and the building industry. They will also provide training for another five people in agricultural and bio-resources, art and humanities, social sciences, journalism, information, business, management, and law. Furthermore, two people will be trained in the fields of healthcare and social security.

The Azerbaijani side will train three people in technical and technological specialties, three in humanitarian and social specialties, three in economic and managerial specialties, one in natural specialties, and two in basic (basic higher) medical education and residency.

According to the protocol, both parties will work together to enable student accommodation in dorms linked with higher educational institutions in Azerbaijan and higher (or postgraduate) educational institutions in Kazakhstan," the ministry said.

