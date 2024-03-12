Azerbaijan assesses volume of water resources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. According to 2022 statistics, surface water reserves amounted to 17 bcm, advisor to the chairman of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan Asad Shirinov said to reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, if to compare this figure with the indicator of the period of 1960-1990, it decreased by 43 percent - from 30 bcm to 17 bcm.

"Groundwater reserves will also be analyzed. Based on rough estimates, we have water reserves of 8 bcm. A part of these resources falls on Karabakh. Water reservoirs will be built in Karabakh on full-flowing rivers," Shirinov said.

The chairman's advisor noted that the work related to the use of alternative water sources is underway.

"According to the decree of the head of state, a project on desalination of seawater is being implemented. The desalination plant commissioned in Sumgayit will meet Baku's water needs. The second project is a water aeration system in Hovsan. Various options of water purification for reuse are being developed," the representative of the State Agency said.

He noted that works on the restoration of hydraulic structures vandalized by Armenians during the occupation period are also underway.

