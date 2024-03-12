MUSIAD Azerbaijan and TurkicWorld media platform come to terms on partnership (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. TurkicWorld, the first joint media platform of Turkic-speaking states, and the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD Azerbaijan) have signed a memorandum of partnership, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by Chairman of the Board of MUSIAD Azerbaijan Rashad Jabirli and and Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu.

According to the memorandum, TurkicWorld became the official media partner of MUSIAD Azerbaijan.

Discussing the initiatives of MUSIAD Azerbaijan, Rashad Jabirli emphasized that the organization's primary objective is to foster the growth of economic ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

"Collaborating on joint projects with the TurkicWorld media platform brings us great satisfaction. This platform stands as a key indicator of the ongoing progress in relations with Turkic states across various areas," Jabirli emphasized.

Providing information on the activities of the media platform, Hafizoglu said that TurkicWorld highly values ties with MUSIAD Azerbaijan.

"TurkicWorld media platform will further expand its scope of activities. New cooperation agreements are expected to be signed," Hafizoglu mentioned.

Noting the importance of the TurkicWorld media platform, a representative of Albayrak Media Group Samir Babaoglu also emphasized its unique nature.

"Currently, all official media structures of the Turkic-speaking countries participate in TurkicWorld," Babaoglu added.

MUSIAD has about 12,000 members throughout 81 nations, 164 places, and 83 branches in Turkey. This year celebrates the 34th anniversary of the MUSIAD. TurkicWorld Media Platform is MUSIAD Azerbaijan's official media partner.



The TurkicWorld media platform debuted at the Turkic Council Media Forum in Istanbul in 2021, despite its brief operation. It went on to become the official media partner for the 25th International Business Forum (IBF), which was organized by the SME Development Agency and the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD). TurkicWorld also served as the official media partner for the Aerospace and Technology Festival, Teknofest-2022.

On October 6, 2023, the exhibition "Xətt Sənəti," (Art of Calligraphy), organized by Albayrak Group and Trend News Agency, took place at the National Museum of Art of Azerbaijan with the support of TurkicWorld and Alport Baku.

Furthermore, the media platform served as a media partner for various events within the country. Specifically, on December 11, TurkicWorld was appointed as the official media partner for the Food and Agriculture Forum hosted in Baku by "MUSIAD Azerbaijan."

Moreover, the TurkicWorld Media Project entered into a partnership memorandum with Istanbul Commerce University, Turkish Balıkesir University, Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, and the Turkish Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH).

On July 24, 2023, the inauguration ceremony for the central office of the TurkicWorld media platform took place. This platform is a collaborative venture between Trend International Information Agency and the Turkish Albayrak Media Group.

