Azerbaijani Zabukh village water reservoir to be commissioned this year - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Construction of a water reservoir in Zabukh village of Lachin district is expected to be completed and put into operation this year, said Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency Zaur Mikayilov during the Baku Water Week conference dedicated to the international exhibition and conference on water management, Trend reports.

He noted that about 20 water canals are planned to be restored in Azerbaijan.

"Currently, rehabilitation works are underway on six of them; work is beginning on two, and preparatory work is approaching completion on twelve," he added.

