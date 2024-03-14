New club of Azerbaijani Sabah FC's former coach announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The new club of former Sabah head coach Murad Musayev has been announced, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The Russian specialist will be appointed head coach of Krasnodar FC, which he previously coached.

It's planned to sign a contract with Musayev before the end of the season.

If he keeps the team in the top three, his contract will be extended.

To note, Musayev replaced Vladimir Ivich in this position.

