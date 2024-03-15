Red card affects outcome of match - Azerbaijan's Qarabag striker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. I was more upset about the second goal, Azerbaijan's Qarabag football club striker Olavio Juninho said this in an interview with CBC Sport, Trend reports with reference to İdman.biz.

The Brazilian forward commented on the game in which they lost to Bayer with a score of 2:3.

"It was an interesting game. We know Bayer's potential. Judging by the performance they showed, they deserved to win. The red card affected the outcome of the match. A little unlucky at this stage. In such games, all players want to be on the field until the end. I was tired and the head coach replaced me", he said.

Juninho also spoke about his future in Qarabag: “I can only say that I am very happy here. I’m proud of the team and the country. I adapted to Qarabag right away. We need to wait until the end of the season. Anything can happen in football.”

Juninho scored the second goal of Qarabag.