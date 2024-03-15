Many families to resettle in liberated lands from occupation by year-end - Azerbaijani PM

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 15 March 2024
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Approximately 5,171 families will be resettled in Azerbaijan's liberated territories by the end of 2024, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the discussion of the report on the activity of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Azerbaijani Parliament.

He noted that more than 32 billion manat ($18.8 billion) are necessary for the implementation of the I State Program Great Return in 2022–2026,.

"The state budget has allocated 12.1 billion manat ($7.1 billion) for these purposes in 2021-2023, including 5.6 billion manat ($3.2 billion) in 2023. It is planned to allocate 4 billion manat ($2.3 billion) in 2024. A total of 1,186 families (4,691 people) from former IDPs were relocated to the territories liberated from occupation until the end of 2023. A total of 5,171 families (more than 20,000 people) are planned to be resettled in 25 settlements liberated from occupation by the end of 2024," Asadov added.

