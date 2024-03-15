Many families to resettle in liberated lands from occupation by year-end - Azerbaijani PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Approximately 5,171 families will be resettled in Azerbaijan's liberated territories by the end of 2024, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the discussion of the report on the activity of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Azerbaijani Parliament.

He noted that more than 32 billion manat ($18.8 billion) are necessary for the implementation of the I State Program Great Return in 2022–2026,.

"The state budget has allocated 12.1 billion manat ($7.1 billion) for these purposes in 2021-2023, including 5.6 billion manat ($3.2 billion) in 2023. It is planned to allocate 4 billion manat ($2.3 billion) in 2024. A total of 1,186 families (4,691 people) from former IDPs were relocated to the territories liberated from occupation until the end of 2023. A total of 5,171 families (more than 20,000 people) are planned to be resettled in 25 settlements liberated from occupation by the end of 2024," Asadov added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel