We're glad to join AGF Trophy Intl. Artistic Gymnastics Tournament - Honorary Uzbek coach

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. We are happy to represent Uzbekistan at such interesting international competitions as the AGF Trophy gymnastics tournament, the honorary coach of Uzbekistan Svetlana Kuznetsova told Trend.

"I believe this is a solid start for juniors and pre-youth, who are our hope for the 2028 Olympic Games. So, the earlier we begin preparing, the better. Most of our young gymnasts' task at competitions is to learn about international-level gymnastics. Now it is critical to assess not only their physical and technical training but also their psychological state, as well as to examine how participants from other countries performed. It is always required because healthy competition drives progress. And, of course, to demonstrate their abilities. Everyone is determined to reach the final. Competitions are a terrific learning opportunity for both coaches and participants," she noted.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, the coach of Uzbekistan's women's national team, has already visited Baku with her senior players during the World Cup stages.

"Many of our AGF Trophy participants visited Baku for the first time. They liked the gymnastics hall. I believe the country is fully prepared for the tournament; there are no issues with lodging or transportation. There's always someone to ask for assistance, and all difficulties are swiftly rectified," she said.

To note, the international tournament on artistic gymnastics, "AGF Trophy" is held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 15 to 17. About 90 athletes representing Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Georgia participate in the competition.

