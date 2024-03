BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova has successfully performed at the Trampoline World Cup in Alkmaar (Netherlands), the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

Seljan Mahsudova won the gold award at the World Cup, which is a stage of Olympic qualification.

To note, the World Cup on trampolining was held in the city of Alkmaar on March 13-14.

