Quarter-final pairs of Europa League determined

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The last draw ceremony of the European League season took place, Trend reports via İdman.biz.

The event was organized at UEFA's Football House in Nyon, Switzerland.

At the ceremony, the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals were drawn. The clubs that continued the fight first formed four pairs.

Quarter-finals

1. Milan vs Roma

2. Liverpool vs Atalanta

3. Leverkusen vs West Ham

4. Benfica vs Marseille

Semi-finals

1. Winner QF 4 vs Winner QF 2

2. Winner QF 1 vs Winner QF 3

Final

Winner Semi-final 1 vs Winner Semi-final 2

The quarter-final games will be played on April 11 and 18, and the semifinals on May 2 and 9. The final will take place at the Dublin Arena on May 22.

