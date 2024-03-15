Qarabag FC fails in close proximity to quarter-finals - football player

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Of course, we are very disappointed, as we were very close to the quarterfinals, Qarabag FC player Bahlul Mustafazada told Idman.biz, Trend reports.

Returning from the second leg of the Europa League last-16 against Bayer in Germany, the defender of the champion of Azerbaijan expressed his opinion about the meeting.

"Maybe before the game, no one would have thought that there would be such a scenario that we would be so close to calling the stage. We regret this. On the other hand, we are proud of ourselves that we played such a game against such an opponent and missed the chance to call a round in the last minutes," he said.

Bahlul also commented on not being able to take advantage of a favorable goal episode in the last minutes of extra time.

"Maybe it was the last minute; fatigue might have been a factor. I would like to score a goal. This ball would not bring victory; we would have to play another 30 minutes," the player added.

Mustafazada also expressed his opinion about the match lasting more than the added minutes and the red card.

"We were thinking about the victory. We played well against them in Baku. We approached it with the motivation given by that match. We were very close to it during the game. I can't say anything about playing a minute longer. I don't think Elvin's episode was red. Because I also participated in that episode," he said.

Qarabag lost 2:3 in the match organized at BayArena in Leverkusen and finished the European Cup season.

