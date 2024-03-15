Traditional healthcare methods fail to meet modern needs - Azerbaijani health minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The traditional approach to the health care system did not meet modern requirements, said Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev during a "Health for All" panel session at the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"The swift advancement of information technologies has actualized the concept of "Health for All." The digitization of healthcare represents a transformation of the sector, encompassing not only technological but also cultural shifts," he said.

The minister said it has paved the way for the emergence of a new paradigm in healthcare.

He further noted that Azerbaijan undertook significant efforts over the past two decades to bolster the national healthcare system, focusing on infrastructure, human resources, and healthcare financing.

The XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations with more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will run by March 16, will participate in global discussions about the outcomes of COP28 and the preparation for COP29. It will discuss causes endangering the evolving world order, including security concerns and peace possibilities, as well as initiatives to promote stability in a tumultuous global landscape and the consequences. Additionally, it will investigate solutions to handle impending issues, tackle critical conflicts and megathreats, and cover climate, food, and nuclear security concerns.

Moreover, discussions will encompass the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional viewpoints, relationships with the EU and neighboring states, youth policies, strategies for enhancing resilience against global challenges and addressing issues of inequality, natural resource scarcity, and migration dynamics. Additionally, the forum will delve into the emergence of new security paradigms in the era of artificial intelligence, drones, and cyberweapons.

