Society Materials 17 March 2024 13:39 (UTC +04:00)
Baku-Moscow passenger plane makes emergency landing in Russian Sheremetyevo airport

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft, operating flight J2 181 from Baku to Moscow, was compelled to divert and land at Sheremetyevo International Airport due to the closure of the intended destination, Domodedovo Airport, Trend reports.

The aircraft made a successful landing at 12:15 (GMT+4) at Sheremetyevo International Airport.

The closure of Domodedovo Airport was a precautionary measure taken for security reasons.

Passengers with inquiries can contact [email protected].

