BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The number of checkpoints at the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan has increased, Trend reports.

This resolution was made by the Cabinet of Ministers of the country.

South-Astara checkpoint (Astara district (Astara city) between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran) has been included in this list thereof.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel