Azerbaijan amends several entrepreneurial orders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has amended several decrees in connection with the implementation of the law of June 9, 2023, on amendments to the law on regulation of inspections conducted in the field of entrepreneurship and protection of the interests of entrepreneurs, Trend reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new decree in this connection.

According to the decree, the following additions were added to the "Rules on control over the circulation of items with limited civil circulation and compliance with its conditions":

- the official(s) of the authorized state bodies shall present to the entrepreneur who is a holder of a special permit or his authorized representative his official ID card (together with his ID card), a copy of the decision to conduct an inspection, and an extract from the unified information register on the registered inspection conducted in the field of entrepreneurship;

- when inspecting entrepreneurs who have special permits, officials of the relevant state bodies conducting inspections must comply with the provisions of Article 4-2.2 of the Law "On Regulation of Inspections Conducted in the Sphere of Entrepreneurship and Protection of Entrepreneurs' Interests";

- during inspections of entrepreneurs with special permits, officials from relevant state bodies carrying out inspection activities and entrepreneurs have the rights and obligations stipulated by the law "On Regulation of Inspections Conducted in the Sphere of Entrepreneurship and Protection of Entrepreneurs' Interests".

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel