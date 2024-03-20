Azerbaijani police uncover abandoned ammunition in liberated Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. A total of 190 cartridges of different caliber and other ammunition were found and seized in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Trend reports, referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.

"Following police operations carried out on March 19, within the city of Khankendi, authorities successfully discovered and confiscated 2 automatic rifles, 1 pistol, 4 grenades, 2 grenade launchers, 10 ammunition magazines, 190 cartridges of varying calibers, alongside additional ammunition," the ministry said.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

