Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship's entrant satisfied with her performance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. Student of the Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves Ayan Nasirova told Trend she's satisfied with her performance at the 29th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

According to her, the championship is taking place in a friendly and comfortable environment.

“I am deeply grateful to my choreographers and instructors for guiding and motivating me. My dream is to become a world champion, but that requires hard work. Coaches assist in the development of our athletic abilities and skills, but we must also strive to work hard,” noted the young gymnast.

Representatives of the Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Grace Sports Club, Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center, Ganja Olympic Sports Club, Zira Culture Center, and Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex are participating in the 29th championship competitions taking place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 21-23.

The championship is being held among gymnasts performing in an individual program (exercises with ribbon, hoop, clubs, and ball) in the age categories of pre-juniors (born in 2011), juniors (born in 2009-2010), and adults (born in 2008 and older).

