AFFA presidency and Executive Committee candidates determined

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Candidates for AFFA presidency and Executive Committee have been determined, said the press service of the association, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

In accordance with the requirements of Article 34 of the Organization's Charter, the AFFA president and members of the Executive Committee will be elected at the next Report-Election Conference to be held on April 2, 2024.

According to paragraph 4 of Article 34 of the Charter, candidates for the Executive Committee must be proposed by AFFA members only directly through members at least 10 days before the date of the Report-Election Conference.

After the end of the specified period, only one candidate was nominated for the presidency of AFFA. This is SOCAR president Rovshan Najaf.

Candidates for the membership of the Executive Committee have also been announced.

AFFA presidential candidate

1. Rovshan Najaf – by Neftchi FC through the Professional Football League Public Union

Candidates for AFFA Executive Committee membership

Professional Football League Public Union – 5 places

1. Samad Gurbanov – by Neftchi FC

2. Farid Mansurov – by the Professional Football League Public Union

3. Khayal Jafarov – by Sumgayit FC

4. Gurban Gurbanov – by Qarabag FC

5. Magsud Adigozalov – by Sabah FC

Public Union of Regional Football Federations – 3 places

1. Elshad Nasirov - by the Western Regional Football Federation Public Union

2. Balakishi Gasimov – by the Northern Regional Football Federation Public Union

3. Sarkhan Hajiyev - by the Public Union of the Regional Football Federation

Public Union of Public Football Organizations – 2 places

1. Konul Mehtiyeva - by the Public Union of Public Football Organizations

2. Zaur Akhundov – by the Public Union of All-Azerbaijan Football Fans

Field Football Federations Public Union – 2 places

1. Ulvi Mansurov - by Azerbaijan Futsal Federation

2. Leyla Khalilova - by Azerbaijan Student Football Federation

