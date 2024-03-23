Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

15-year-old Azerbaijani leads more than 100 people out of Crocus during terrorist attack (VIDEO)

Society Materials 23 March 2024 23:33 (UTC +04:00)
15-year-old Azerbaijani leads more than 100 people out of Crocus during terrorist attack (VIDEO)

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Amidst the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, 15-year-old Azerbaijani Islam Khalilov demonstrated remarkable courage by guiding over 100 individuals to safety, Trend reports. Despite his young age, Islam was employed part-time in the Crocus wardrobe and was well-versed in emergency protocols, Trend reports.

Following instructions provided to all staff in case of emergencies, Islam took swift action when chaos erupted. Observing the crowd heading towards a dead end near the toilet during the attack and subsequent fire, he immediately stepped in to redirect the evacuation process.

With quick thinking and decisive action, the teenager guided the group out of the narrow passage and into the Expo territory. From there, he led them through the service building to safety on the street, ensuring their escape from harm's way.

Latest

Latest

Read more