Trainer Asadov unearths Azerbaijan's football potential - AFFA's vice president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. We haven't seen the Azerbaijan national team on the field for a long time, Vagif Sadigov, vice president of AFFA, said, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

He commented on the matches played by the Azerbaijan national team against the national teams of Mongolia and Bulgaria within the framework of the "FIFA series – Edition 2024" project organized by FIFA for the first time in Baku. Also, the new players who joined the team added more strength and color to the game. The Azerbaijani team fought until the end and equalized the score. Azerbaijani players put enough effort to win. All this proved once again that we have potential and we witnessed a newly formed local team. Good luck for the future. "We want to see a team that takes steps. These games showed that the Azerbaijani team can do a lot."

He said that coach Arif Asadov performed his work professionally: "Asadov trained the team in good form for the games. With these two games, he showed that Azerbaijan has the potential of a football player and coach. Also, with this kind of game, we can continue our way with the locals in the future."

Sadigov also touched on the work of the Working Group for the selection of the head coach: "There is no news about this issue. Currently, issues related to the selection of candidates for the AFFA presidency and the Executive Committee are on the agenda. A final decision has been made in this regard, after the elections, the Working Group will announce the final situation."

To note, the Azerbaijan national team won 1:0 against Mongolia and drew 1:1 with Bulgaria within the framework of "FIFA Series – Edition 2024".

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel