AFFA overturns Disciplinary Committee's decision on Lion FC's punishment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The Arbitration Court of Appeal of Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) has held a meeting, the press service of the association informed, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The complaint of the Lion FC was considered at the meeting. The appeal is granted in part.

After the Sabail FC - Lion FC game of the U-15 League, the fans of the guest FC insulted and threatened the referees. AFFA's Disciplinary Committee decided that the club will play 3 home games without fans.

The Appellate Arbitration Tribunal annulled this penalty. The case was sent to AFFA's Disciplinary Committee for reconsideration.

To note, the remaining part of the appeal was kept pending.

