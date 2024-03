BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. According to information, 78-year-old Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu will again lead Istanbul club Besiktas in the new season, Trend reports via İdman. biz.

Furthermore, it is said that Lucescu, who departed Dynamo Kyiv last year, declined the Black and Whites' offer in the winter, opting to rest.

To note, Lucescu coached Besiktas in 2002-2004.

