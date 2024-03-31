More human remains possibly to be found at burial site in Azerbaijan's Khojaly

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, March 31. The number of human remains in the recently discovered burial site in Khojaly may increase, said the Head of the Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan Shakir Musayev, Trend reports.

According to him, forensic experts are now working here.

"Human remains were discovered near a water reservoir in the liberated section of Khojaly town known as Galadarasi on March 28. The found remains will be carefully packed and removed for further investigation, which will determine the age of the individuals and the circumstances of their deaths," Musayev added.

The human remains found in the area belong to at least three people. Currently, work is continuing towards a full examination of the site of the event.

To note, on the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel