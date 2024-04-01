Another person found in mass grave in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly identified

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Another person found in a mass grave in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly has been identified, the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office said, Trend reports.

According to the information, it is a resident of Khankendi, Magerramov Vagif, born in 1951.

Reportedly, during the excavations carried out as part of the major restoration and construction works in the center of Khojaly city liberated from occupation (near the former carpet factory), investigations continue in connection with the fact of the discovery of mass human remains in the burial ground.

Will be updated