Azerbaijani gymnasts go in for Tallinn Open tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The Azerbaijan national rhythmic gymnastics team, led by Natalya Bulanova, Sports Director of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), and coach Siyana Vasileva, will compete at the Tallinn Open international event, a source in the AGF told Trend.

The first International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament Tallinn Open will take place on April 5-7.

Azerbaijan will compete in the adult age group team competitions with Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova. Individual program gymnasts include Ilona Zeynalova, Madina Damirova, and Alina Mammadova, along with junior gymnasts Govhar Ibrahimova, Shams Aghahuseynova, Ilaha Bahadirova, and Fidan Gurbanli.

To note, the country will also be represented by international category judges Nigar Abdusalamova and Yevgenia Vilyayeva, coaches Nigar Musazade, Nazrin Jafarzade, Zhala Garatova, and choreographer Akif Karimli at the competition.

