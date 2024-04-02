Azerbaijan's position in FIFA sparks dissatisfaction - head of association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Azerbaijan is a sports country, and this is evidenced by the success of Azerbaijan in numerous international events, the new AFFA president, Rovshan Najafov said, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The head of the association noted that there are great opportunities to reach a higher level in soccer.

"Azerbaijan is a sporting country. This is evidenced by Azerbaijan's successes at numerous international events.

It is necessary to define goals and work shoulder-to-shoulder to bring Azerbaijani soccer to a higher level: to help develop children's and women's soccer, to form young talents, and to achieve the attraction of fans to stadiums. All this cannot be achieved in one day; we need time, hard work, and patience. None of us is satisfied with the position of the men's national team in FIFA," Najaf added.

