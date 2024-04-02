Unity, togetherness, and sharing: Ramadan Aid fair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Following its tradition Red Hearts Foundation, aims to bring joy to our little friends even during the holy month of Ramadan. As such, in collaboration with the “Towards the Progress” Public Union for Social Aid and Legal Education for Disadvantaged Families, the Foundation is organizing the “Ramadan Charity Fair” as part of its social projects.

The Ramadan charity fair will take place on April 7, 2024, from 10:00 to 18:00 at the exhibition hall of “Passage 1901”. All earnings from the charity fair will be dedicated to orphaned children. It is also worth noting that guests at the fair will have the opportunity to taste various delicious foods, play games, and participate in a gift-filled lottery.

The month of Ramadan presents a valuable opportunity to feel the spirit of unity and togetherness. That’s why, we invite you to join this valuable initiative and help bring joy to children in need of support.

Red Hearts Foundation was founded in December 2019 by the initiative of Kapital Bank employees and the organization operates as a foundation from 2020. The main goal of the Red Hearts Foundation, which addresses the initiatives on sensitive and important issues such as environmental protection, restoration of ecological balance, education, teaching, and awareness, is to unite charitable individuals around a culture of philanthropy. By visiting https://redhearts.az you can get acquainted with Fond's activities and support by making a donation.