French national detained for vandalizing Baku metro property (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. A French citizen was detained for trespassing into the Baku metro depot and damaging state property, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Upon investigation, it was uncovered that an Australian, a New Zealander, and a French national illegally accessed the Baku metro depot on the night of March 30, 2024, and deliberately caused damage to state property.

In a criminal case brought under the relevant article of the Criminal Code, French citizen Clerk Tego Hugo was sentenced to three months in prison by a court decision. A preventive measure unrelated to arrest was chosen for the other individuals involved.

Investigations in the criminal case are ongoing.