Azerbaijan's Ojaq Club aims to attract children to sports - chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijan's Ojaq Club aims to attract children to sports, the club's board chairman, Vafa Bakarova told reporters on the sidelines of the 4th Open Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trend reports.

“The number of gymnasts participating in competitions has increased from last year, and this is an indicator that we are working in the right direction, increasing youth interest in sports.

The Ojaq Sport Club has sections not only in gymnastics disciplines but also in other sports. In the future, we plan to hold competitions in these sports. Also in October, we are preparing to hold the 3rd International Ojag Cup in rhythmic gymnastics," Bakarova said.

Meanwhile, the 4th Open Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is taking place on April 4-6.

More than 180 gymnasts are participating in the competition.

In addition to the representatives of the Ojaq Sports Club, the competition also involves students from the Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve in gymnastics, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Aquatic Palace, the Cultural Center Zira, the branch of the Ojaq Sports Club in Hovsan settlement, and the Olympic Sports Complex in Shaghan.

The competition is divided into several age categories.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel