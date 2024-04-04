Azerbaijani ANAMA counts mine explosions following illegal trips to liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. A total of 36 percent of mine explosions in Azerbaijan occurred as a result of illegal trips to the liberated territories, which haven't yet been completely cleared of mines, the Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said, Trend reports.

Suleymanov made the remark at a briefing on the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

He emphasized that 24 percent of mine explosions occurred during agricultural work, 21 percent during the performance of duties by workers, and 19 percent during infrastructure work.

To note, 299 anti-personnel mines, 114 anti-tank mines, and 1,254 unexploded ordnance were found in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojavend, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan in March 2024.

To date, 6,094.6 hectares have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

From November 10, 2020, to the present day, 350 Azerbaijani citizens have become victims of mine explosions (65 died and 285 were injured).

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel