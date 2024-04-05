Azerbaijani gymnast hails coach's efforts in winning Ojaq Sports Club championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5.The winner of the 4th Open Championship of Ojaq Sports Club in rhythmic gymnastics Aylin Aliyeva told Trend that the gold medal was the result of her personal and her coach's efforts.

The young athlete took first place in the individual all-around among participants born in 2016 (category A).

"I am thrilled with the outcome; the gold award is an outstanding achievement. Today, I performed the elements with ease and confidence. I have a lovely exercise with a hoop set to excellent music. Attitude is vital in contests; thus, before the start, I pay close attention to the instructor.

I appreciate the spectators' support. It's wonderful that they passionately watch the performances of all the championship contestants, which stimulates us before joining the competition,” said the Ojaq Club student.

The Open Championship of the Ojaq Sports Club in rhythmic gymnastics takes place on April 4–6.

Overall, more than 180 gymnasts are participating in the competition.

In addition to the representatives of the Ojaq Sports Club, the competition also involves students from the Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve in gymnastics, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Aquatic Palace, the Cultural Center Zira, the branch of the Ojaq Sports Club in Hovsan settlement, and the Olympic Sports Complex in Shaghan.

The competition is divided into several age categories.

