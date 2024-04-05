Azerbaijan's AFFA Disciplinary Committee holds meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. A meeting of the AFFA Disciplinary Committee was held, Trend reports via İdman.biz.

The meeting discussed the events of the match Neftchi - Qarabag, held during the first games of the semifinal stage of the Azerbaijan Cup.

The hosts of the field, four of whose players received yellow cards, were fined 700 manat ($411.6). Neftchi will also pay 800 manat ($470.4) for the entry of outsiders on the field after the match.

Qarabag did not go unpunished either, as its fans massively insulted the opponents' players, particularly Gara Garayev. Qarabag was fined 1000 manat ($588.1) for this incident.

