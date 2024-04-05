Azerbaijan's Aghali village of Zangilan district hosts first labor fair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population continues active employment programs for residents resettled in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation following the 'Great Return' program, Trend reports.

The Agency, with the support of the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, organized a labor market in Aghali village of Zangilan district for the first time.

The active employment event was attended by 26 employers from the public and private sectors, and 253 vacancies in various fields were presented.

The Agency's Deputy Chairman of the Board, Jamaladdin Guliyev, an employee of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, Agil Gurbanov, got acquainted with the vacancies offered to residents at the fair. Additionally, it was noted that one of the main issues that remains the focus of attention within the framework of the 'Great Return' program is meeting the needs of employers for personnel in the territories liberated from occupation.

The residents participating in the fair were provided with information about vacancies and job duties. CVs of applicants were accepted and reviewed, and registration of eligible candidates was carried out.

The participants were also provided with information about active employment measures implemented in the territories liberated from occupation.

