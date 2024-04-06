Another batch of weapons found and seized in Azerbaijan's Khankendi along with other regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Twenty-one firearms have been found and seized in Khankendi and other districts of Azerbaijan, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Trend.

During police operations on April 5, authorities discovered and confiscated 7 automatic rifles, 2 pistols, 3 rifles, 20 grenades, 55 ammunition magazines, 1440 cartridges of various calibers, and additional ammunition within the territory of Khankendi city.

In addition, police officers in other districts of the capital and the country seized one automatic rifle, 8 shotguns, and 1005 cartridges of various calibers from citizens.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

