Azerbaijan's Ojaq Open Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics debuts with awarding ceremony (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The first award ceremonies have taken place on the final day of the 4th Ojaq Open Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex, Trend reports.

The winners and medalists among gymnasts born in 2014 in category A and those born in 2013 in category C have been determined:

2014 born, category A (all-around)

1. Mishel Aniskina (Ojaq Sports Club)

2. Nargiz Aliyeva (Ojaq Sports Club)

3. Ayla Abbaszade (Ojaq Sports Club)

Hoop

Nargiz Aliyeva (Ojaq Sports Club)

Ball

1. Mishel Aniskina (Ojaq Sports Club)

2. Elissa Aliyeva (Aquatic Palace)

Maces

1. Fatima Tarverdiyeva (Ojaq Sports Club)

2. Lala Novruzova (Gymnastics School)

3. Safiya Rasul (Children's and Youth Reserve School)

Ribbon

1. Mishel Aniskina (Ojaq Sports Club)

2. Lala Novruzova (Gymnastics School)

3. Elissa Aliyeva (Aquatic Palace)

2013 born, category C

Hoop

Selin Aliyeva (Gymnastics School)

Ball

Leyla Azagova (Ojaq Sports Club)

Maces

1. Farah Azizova (Gymnastics School)

2. Nuray Yusubova (Grace)

3. Farah Karimli (Zira)

Ribbon

Ahu Rzayeva (Aquatic Palace).

The competition features 182 gymnasts representing Ojaq Sports Club, the Baku Gymnastics School, the Olympic Reserve School, Shaghan Olympic Complex, Aquatic Palace, and the Zira Cultural Center.

