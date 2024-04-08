First solar eclipse in 2024 begins

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The first total solar eclipse of this year has begun, a source at Baku State University told Trend.

The eclipse began on April 8 at 19:42 (GMT +4) and will end on April 9 at 00:52.

It will last five hours, 10 minutes, and seven seconds.

The total eclipse process will last three hours, 16 minutes, and 45 seconds.

The total phase of the eclipse can be observed from Mexico, the US, and Canada, while the partial phase can be observed from almost anywhere in North America, the Atlantic, and the Pacific oceans.

Previously, an annular solar eclipse occurred on October 14, 2023, with its maximum phase observed in the US, Central America, Colombia, and Brazil.

