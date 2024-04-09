We strive only for victory - Azerbaijan's gold medalists at European Championship (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The European Championship featured fierce competition, but our sole focus was on winning, and we successfully reached our goal, a member of Azerbaijan's junior trampoline team Ali Niftaliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

Ali Niftaliyev and Ammar Bakhshaliyev, participating in the synchronized trampoline jumping event, clinched the gold medal at the European Championship held in Guimaraes, Portugal. Similarly, Ayan Shabanova and Samira Huseynova secured the silver medal in the same category.

"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to coach Abdulla Gasimov and Vladimir Shulikin, the head coach of the Azerbaijan national trampoline team. Without their dedication and guidance, we wouldn't have attained this remarkable achievement," Ali Niftaliyev added.

Ayan Shabanova and Samira Huseynova expressed contentment with the outcome.

"We achieved success at the European Championships, securing second place. Our preparation for the championship involved extensive training over a considerable period. The competition was fierce, with formidable gymnasts from Georgia and Germany. However, we managed to maintain focus on our program, executing it effectively and composedly", said Ayan Shabanova.

To note, European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline, and Tumbling for seniors and juniors were held on April 3-7 in Guimaraes, Portugal.

Tofig Aliyev, a member of Azerbaijan's national tumbling team, won a silver medal at the European Championship. The national tumbling team, including Tofig Aliyev, Mikhail Malkin, Bilal Gurbanov, and Adil Hajizada, won gold in the team competition.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel