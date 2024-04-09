Azerbaijan reveals price dynamics of food products in March 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The price dynamics of food products in Azerbaijan in March 2024 has been revealed, a source in the country's State Statistics Committee told Trend.

The source said that during the reporting month, prices for certain food products such as rice, sausage, fresh and frozen fish, butter and olive oil, lemons, mandarins, apples, pears, quinces, pomegranates, walnuts, hazelnuts, chestnuts, cabbage, tomatoes, and pumpkins grew.

Besides, the prices of beets, garlic, onions, potatoes, and tea increased, while decreases were mainly observed in the prices of flour, buckwheat, chicken meat, eggs, table margarine, corn oil, oranges, bananas, and carrots.

"Prices for other food products changed slightly. In March 2024, the consumer price index for non-food products was 100 percent compared to the previous month, and from January through March it was 101.4 percent compared to the same period of the previous year," the source explained.

To note, in 2023, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan amounted to 108.8 percent compared to 2022.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel